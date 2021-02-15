This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Atlantic Lottery names finance chief as interim CEO

15th February 2021 10:11 am GMT

Canada’s Atlantic Lottery has appointed Patrick Daigle as interim president and chief executive to replace Chris Keevill.

Daigle began his Atlantic Lottery career in 1997 and most recently served as chief financial officer.

He will replace Chris Keevill, who has served as president and CEO since April of last year, and is resigning to return to the private sector.

Atlantic Lottery chairman Sean O’Connor said that Daigle’s near 25 years of senior leadership experience would be a valued asset to the provincial lottery operator during the transitional period.

“Patrick is a well-respected and accomplished executive leader at Atlantic Lottery, and we appreciate him stepping into this role,” said O’Connor. “The board of directors would like to take this opportunity to thank Chris for his contributions to Atlantic Lottery over the past several months.”

Following his promotion, Daigle said: “I am looking forward to the opportunity to lead the Atlantic Lottery team as we continue to deliver on an outstanding player experience while remaining firmly committed to operating in a socially responsible manner.

In the coming months, the board will begin an executive search process for a permanent CEO.

