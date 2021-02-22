This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

IGT extends partnership with Mexican national lottery

22nd February 2021 10:26 am GMT

New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has secured a one-year extension to its full-service contract with Mexican national lottery operator La Lotería Nacional para la Asistencia Pública (LOTENAL).

The deal will see IGT continue to provide an integrated draw-base and instant ticket system, as well as draw-based lottery terminals, communications network, and additional lottery products and ongoing services through to March 2022.

“For the Lotería Nacional, the extension of the contract with IGT contributes to the certainty and security that we offer to our clients in a year of great challenges for all of us, which has also been a year of transition and internal transformation,” said LOTENAL chief of advisors Mario Caballero Luna.

IGT's ongoing services to LOTENAL include lottery game transactions and instant ticket distribution across 8,200 terminals nationwide.

“For more than three decades, IGT has provided our lottery customer in Mexico with the expertise, technology, and services it has needed to generate results, which ultimately benefit social and health programs,” said Jay Gendron, IGT chief operating officer, Lottery. “As LOTENAL navigates this transformational period, IGT's innovative, reliable, and proven technology will continue to be a key driver of its evolution.”

In 2019, LOTENAL merged with Mexico's Pronósticos para la Asistencia Pública lottery, with the enlarged entity retaining the LOTENAL name.

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYS:IGT) closed 4.87 per cent higher at $17.67 per share in New York Friday.

