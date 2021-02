Lottery.com has entered into a definitive agreement with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Trident Acquisitions Corp. to become a publicly listed lottery provider on New York’s Nasdaq stock exchange.

The company will have an estimated post-business combination enterprise value of approximately $526m, with net proceeds from the combination to be used to support Lottery.com’s working capital and global platform expansion.

“Lottery.com's innovative platform has already made significant progress bringing the lottery industry into the digital age and [...]