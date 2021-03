China’s lottery market enjoyed a strong start to 2021 as total lottery sales increased to RMB35.76bn in January.

After sales were decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, sales returned to growth in January, climbing 31 per cent year-on-year.

Growth was driven by a 43.5 per cent increase in Sports Lottery sales to RMB20.54bn during the month, while Welfare Lottery sales also performed well, climbing 18 per cent versus a year ago to RMB15.21bn.

The first month of [...]