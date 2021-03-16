Evolution agrees live casino deal with Canadian Bank Note

Stockholm-listed gaming supplier Evolution has entered into a partnership to provide its live casino solution to Canadian Bank Note Company (CBN).

The deal will serve to enhance the lotteries operated by CBN worldwide, which will feature games such as Crazy Time, Mega Ball and Lightning Roulette from Evolution’s fast-growing Game Shows category, as well as Evolution’s First Person RNG-based games.

“We are really pleased to be working with the market leader in live casino,” said CBN president of lottery systems and chief financial officer Craig Bascombe. “Given Evolution’s track record in Europe and North America, and also their solutions for the Canadian lotteries, they were the obvious partner for this project.

“We feel sure that Evolution’s rich and varied mix of online casino and entertainment-style games will be very popular indeed with our many millions of lottery players.”

CBN is best known for supplying the Bank of Canada with bank notes since 1935, but has also been operating in the lottery and charitable gaming sector for 25 years, with existing clients including the St. Lucia National Lottery. The company also recently agreed to acquire Sportech’s Bump 50:50 digital raffle business.

“We are very proud to have been selected by CBN for this exciting, multi-country project that will take our games to players in new markets,” said Evolution regional territory manager for Latin America and Africa Kfir Kugler.

Shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) were trading up 1.29 per cent at SEK1,139.50 per share in Stockholm Tuesday following the announcement.