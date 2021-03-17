IGT secures exclusive lottery licensing rights for Elvis Presley

New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has signed a multi-year licensing agreement with Authentic Brands Group (ABG) to develop and distribute new Elvis Presley-themed lottery games.

The exclusive property lottery licensing rights grant IGT the rights to develop games throughout the United States and Canada.

In addition to instant tickets, draw-based games, and mobile and interactive games, IGT will develop turnkey second-chance promotions and experiences for lottery customers and their players.

“Elvis Presley is one of the most influential pop culture icons of the 20th century, and IGT is excited offer Elvis games to our customers and their players,” said Jay Gendron, IGT chief operating officer, Lottery. “We are committed to bringing a robust, multi-channel and multi-jurisdictional program to the lottery community by extending this brand across all available platforms and territories.”

ABG group president of entertainment Marc Rosen added: “We're very pleased to be partnering with IGT to create fun games for Elvis fans and lottery players alike.

“Elvis has a special way of continuing to delight fans and we're excited to see how people react to this engaging and interactive format.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NSQ:IGT) closed down 5.83 per cent at $18.56 per share in New York Tuesday.