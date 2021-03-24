UK National Lottery to boost women’s game with Rugby Football League partnership

The UK National Lottery has become an official partner of the Rugby Football League (RFL) and Women’s and Girls’ Rugby League.

The partnership is part of the National Lottery’s commitment to helping sports, and specifically women’s sport, throughout the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the agreement, the lottery will benefit from branding across all RFL men’s and women’s fixtures, as well as being the title partner for the England Women Rugby League Mid-Season International versus Wales on Friday 25 June at Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington.

Almost the entire Women’s Rugby League 2020 season was lost due to the pandemic, meaning that the majority of women and girls have not played their sport since autumn 2019.

“The growth of girls’ and women’s Rugby League at all levels has been wonderful, which made the impact of over a year of not playing so hard for the players, coaches, volunteers and clubs,” said Rugby Football League CEO Ralph Rimmer. “But we bounce back with this new commercial partnership and with the support of the National Lottery, and we look forward to kicking off our vibrant domestic competitions, followed by a mid-season International, and the excitement of a home World Cup this autumn.

“Our thanks to The National Lottery who share our vision and understand that Rugby League changes the lives of the girls and women involved.”

“We’ve been clear that we must continue the push for greater participation, employment, commercial opportunities and visibility in the media for women's sport,” said UK Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston. “This announcement is great news for Women's and Girls' Rugby League.

“As we look ahead to the start of the 2021 professional season, this funding from the National Lottery will provide the sport with certainty as we work towards getting crowds back at matches as soon as possible.”