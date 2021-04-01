This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BetConstruct
Aspire Global
Fast Track

Kentucky Lottery and Scientific Games debut checkout line lottery sales

1st April 2021 10:55 am GMT

Lottery players in Kentucky are now able to purchase Scientific Games’ instant lottery games in the checkout lines at grocery retailer Kroger.

Scientific Games has rolled out its SCiQ InLane technology through a partnership with the Kentucky Lottery, Kroger and branded payment program Blackhawk Network.

The partnership enables shoppers at Kroger stores in Lexington to purchase scratch games along with other grocery items in one convenient transaction in the checkout lanes, with SCiQ InLane set to soon expand to other Kroger markets.

“All of us at the Kentucky Lottery are excited to be chosen as the first state to test this new system, and we're looking forward to seeing how it performs in the marketplace,” said Kentucky Lottery president and CEO Mary Harville.

The SCiQ InLane solution securely integrates with the retailer's point-of-sale system to sell lottery instant games using technology from payments partner Blackhawk Network.

“Consumer data is a critical element to better serve our customers,” said Jarrod Cummins, director of prepaid services for Kroger, the largest of the Kentucky Lottery's grocery store partners. “The SCiQ solution provides us with the data needed to better serve our lottery players.

“Through our partnership with Scientific Games and long-standing relationship with Blackhawk Network, Kroger is delighted to be the first grocery store partner for checkout line lottery sales in the US and we look to expanding this effort to additional states.”

Scientific Games vice president of retail solutions Michael Martin commented: “The convenience offered by the SCiQ InLane solution is a game changer for consumers who are focused on getting in and out of the grocery store quickly for many reasons, including COVID-19 concerns.

“SCiQ InLane offers unparalleled product security and the ability to engage light and lapsed players who don't visit lottery self-service machines in the store.”

Richard Gotlieb, vice president of lottery and sports betting at Blackhawk Network, added: “Blackhawk is committed to bringing greater convenience to new and existing consumers purchasing instant lottery games.

“Partnering with Scientific Games, Kroger and the Kentucky Lottery to support this innovative in-lane solution is yet another option that enables our retail partners to drive incremental sales and offer greater convenience to their customers.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 0.89 per cent lower at $38.52 per share in New York Wednesday.

Related Tags
Blackhawk Network Instant Lottery Kentucky Lottery Kroger Lottery Scientific Games United States
Related Articles

GI Games Integration: Scientific Games, Relax Gaming, Pariplay and more

Scientific Games powers NJ mobile sportsbook for Golden Nugget

Scientific Games sees record betting volume during Cheltenham Festival

Scientific Games releases Monopoly Utility Trails in partnership with Hasbro

Scientific Games wins new instant lottery games deal with Idaho Lottery

Scientific Games renews instant lottery deal in Tennessee

Entain extends Scientific Games’ OpenGaming platform deal

Bavaria set to implement online gaming monopoly

GI Deals of the Month: February 2021

Gaming Innovation Group on top as gaming shares rebound in February

IGT and Scientific Games agree to share cashless gaming technology patents

Pandemic pushes Scientific Games’ full year revenue down to $2.72bn

Scientific Games unveils Rainbow Riches Race Day slot

ReelPlay promotes David Johnson to chief executive

Scientific Games adds Supermarket Sweep to branded lottery portfolio

BTObet
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Skywind

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global
Fast Track