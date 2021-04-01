Kentucky Lottery and Scientific Games debut checkout line lottery sales

Lottery players in Kentucky are now able to purchase Scientific Games’ instant lottery games in the checkout lines at grocery retailer Kroger.

Scientific Games has rolled out its SCiQ InLane technology through a partnership with the Kentucky Lottery, Kroger and branded payment program Blackhawk Network.

The partnership enables shoppers at Kroger stores in Lexington to purchase scratch games along with other grocery items in one convenient transaction in the checkout lanes, with SCiQ InLane set to soon expand to other Kroger markets.

“All of us at the Kentucky Lottery are excited to be chosen as the first state to test this new system, and we're looking forward to seeing how it performs in the marketplace,” said Kentucky Lottery president and CEO Mary Harville.

The SCiQ InLane solution securely integrates with the retailer's point-of-sale system to sell lottery instant games using technology from payments partner Blackhawk Network.

“Consumer data is a critical element to better serve our customers,” said Jarrod Cummins, director of prepaid services for Kroger, the largest of the Kentucky Lottery's grocery store partners. “The SCiQ solution provides us with the data needed to better serve our lottery players.

“Through our partnership with Scientific Games and long-standing relationship with Blackhawk Network, Kroger is delighted to be the first grocery store partner for checkout line lottery sales in the US and we look to expanding this effort to additional states.”

Scientific Games vice president of retail solutions Michael Martin commented: “The convenience offered by the SCiQ InLane solution is a game changer for consumers who are focused on getting in and out of the grocery store quickly for many reasons, including COVID-19 concerns.

“SCiQ InLane offers unparalleled product security and the ability to engage light and lapsed players who don't visit lottery self-service machines in the store.”

Richard Gotlieb, vice president of lottery and sports betting at Blackhawk Network, added: “Blackhawk is committed to bringing greater convenience to new and existing consumers purchasing instant lottery games.

“Partnering with Scientific Games, Kroger and the Kentucky Lottery to support this innovative in-lane solution is yet another option that enables our retail partners to drive incremental sales and offer greater convenience to their customers.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 0.89 per cent lower at $38.52 per share in New York Wednesday.