Lottery operator Sisal has joined the competition to secure the next licence to operate the UK National Lottery.

Sisal has over 75 years of experience in the sector and and currently operates lotteries in Italy, Morocco and Turkey, as well iGaming operations in Spain.

The company has been the exclusive licence-holder of Italian lottery game SuperEnalotto since 1997, and also operates fixed-odds and pari-mutuel lottery games on behalf of Societé de Gestion de Loterie National (SGLN) in [...]