This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BetConstruct
Aspire Global

Comtrade expands iGaming platform with ALOT Solutions deal

20th April 2021 10:14 am GMT

Slovenian iGaming platform provider Comtrade Gaming has agreed a new strategic partnership with Lottoland’s B2B arm ALOT Solutions.

The deal will see ALOT Solutions make its prize cover and lottery games available as a bundled solution to new operators via Comtrade Gaming’s iCore platform.

“Lottoland is the No.1 brand in lottery betting and via ALOT Solutions, our B2B business, we are continually expanding our reach,” said ALOT Solutions CEO Mike Carruthers. “Partnering with Comtrade Gaming will allow us to work with other operators in new markets to provide our compelling games with huge jackpot prizes.”

Comtrade Gaming director of interactive Steven Valentine added: “The partnership with ALOT Solutions is a fantastic win for Comtrade Gaming and a first of its kind.

“ALOT Solutions is the biggest name in prize cover lottery and this deal enables us to offer these lottery products to our top tier operators via a partnership they can trust to deliver.”

Related Tags
ALOT Solutions Comtrade Gaming iCore iGaming Lottery Lottoland
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Integrations: Push Gaming, BF Games, Playzido and more

Comtrade signs platform deal with Mansion88

Comtrade Gaming to supply iCore platform to Romania’s Bet Arena

Dafabet integrates new Comtrade-powered platform

Comtrade Gaming strikes platform supply deal with Dafabet

Comtrade adds Kiron Interactive’s virtual sports to iCore platform

Interview: Genting goes Live

Comtrade adds sportsbook to iCore platform via ONEworks integration

Evolution takes over as Genting’s exclusive live casino provider

WINWIN partners ComTrade to upgrade Austrian VLT portfolio

Amatic integrates Comtrade solution for gaming machines

Amatic integrates Comtrade solution for Austrian gaming machines

Gauselmann’s Blueprint Gaming joins Comtrade platform

Ainsworth primed for digital expansion into real-money and social gaming

Comtrade develops solution for land-based casino systems

Relax Gaming
Greentube
Digitain
Skywind
BTObet

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global