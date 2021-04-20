Comtrade expands iGaming platform with ALOT Solutions deal

Slovenian iGaming platform provider Comtrade Gaming has agreed a new strategic partnership with Lottoland’s B2B arm ALOT Solutions.

The deal will see ALOT Solutions make its prize cover and lottery games available as a bundled solution to new operators via Comtrade Gaming’s iCore platform.

“Lottoland is the No.1 brand in lottery betting and via ALOT Solutions, our B2B business, we are continually expanding our reach,” said ALOT Solutions CEO Mike Carruthers. “Partnering with Comtrade Gaming will allow us to work with other operators in new markets to provide our compelling games with huge jackpot prizes.”

Comtrade Gaming director of interactive Steven Valentine added: “The partnership with ALOT Solutions is a fantastic win for Comtrade Gaming and a first of its kind.

“ALOT Solutions is the biggest name in prize cover lottery and this deal enables us to offer these lottery products to our top tier operators via a partnership they can trust to deliver.”