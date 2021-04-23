This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pollard Banknote seals instant lottery contract extension in Ontario

23rd April 2021 10:12 am GMT

Canada’s Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has extended its long-standing instant lottery partnership with Pollard Banknote for a further ten years.

The new ten-year ticket printing contract will see OLG order more than two billion tickets over the term of the deal and includes an option to extend for an additional five years through to 2037.

“OLG is pleased to be furthering our strong partnership with Pollard Banknote, securing the continuity and sustained growth and development of our instant lottery business,” said OLG president and CEO Duncan Hannay. “For well over a decade we've worked together to find ways to deliver value for money for the people of Ontario while creating world class product for our players.

“We're happy to be working with a partner like Pollard to create employment opportunities in this province. The new positions at the Sault Ste. Marie plant demonstrate our shared commitment to supporting economic recovery in the communities where we operate our businesses.”

Pollard Banknote co-CEO Doug Pollard commented: “Pollard Banknote is very proud of our long-standing partnership with OLG which has been productive and mutually beneficial. We have worked hard to help OLG increase sales and offer an expanding selection of innovative products and services to meet the players' evolving preferences.

“Additionally, we are thrilled that the leadership and hard work of our dedicated staff at our Sault Ste. Marie plant are being rewarded with this contract extension.”

Shares in Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSX:PBH) closed 2.58 per cent higher at CAD$59.63 per share in Toronto Thursday.

