IWG extends eInstant supply deal with Canada’s BCLC

Online instant win games provider IWG has been awarded a five-year contract extension to continue providing its InstantGames portfolio to Canada’s British Colombia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

IWG has been supplying e-Instant games to BCLC since 2018, helping the lottery to significantly grow its digital player base.

The contract extension will see IWG provide new titles to BCLC’s PlayNow.com site through 2026 via IWG’s InstantsRGS platform.

“We’re incredibly proud that BCLC has entrusted our services for a further five years,” said IWG chief executive Rhydian Fisher. “We’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with the Canadian lottery since 2018 and are eager to take our existing partnership to the next level through this contract extension.

“Following the successful launch of our InstantJackpots technology, we’re building on this momentum by developing a variety of new concepts that will be highly beneficial to BCLC. We can’t wait to release these new games later this year and help further strengthen their PlayNow.com offering.”

For all the latest insights into lottery player behaviour, join our free eSeminar on June 9, brought to you in association with Scientific Games.