This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
BetConstruct
BigTimeGaming
Rela

IWG extends eInstant supply deal with Canada’s BCLC

28th May 2021 8:02 am GMT
IWG

Online instant win games provider IWG has been awarded a five-year contract extension to continue providing its InstantGames portfolio to Canada’s British Colombia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

IWG has been supplying e-Instant games to BCLC since 2018, helping the lottery to significantly grow its digital player base.

The contract extension will see IWG provide new titles to BCLC’s PlayNow.com site through 2026 via IWG’s InstantsRGS platform.

“We’re incredibly proud that BCLC has entrusted our services for a further five years,” said IWG chief executive Rhydian Fisher. “We’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with the Canadian lottery since 2018 and are eager to take our existing partnership to the next level through this contract extension.

“Following the successful launch of our InstantJackpots technology, we’re building on this momentum by developing a variety of new concepts that will be highly beneficial to BCLC. We can’t wait to release these new games later this year and help further strengthen their PlayNow.com offering.”

For all the latest insights into lottery player behaviour, join our free eSeminar on June 9, brought to you in association with Scientific Games.

Related Tags
BCLC Canada eInstant Games iLottery IWG Lottery
Related Articles

IWG rolls out Jackpot Payout eInstant game with Virginia Lottery

IWG rolls out jackpot-enabled e-Instant game with Canada’s BCLC

IWG rolls out jackpot-enabled e-Instant game in Pennsylvania

IWG launches jackpot-enabled e-Instant games with Canada’s ALC

IWG rolls out e-Instant games portfolio with DC Lottery

New Hampshire Lottery expands IWG instant games deal

IWG launches first progressive jackpot e-Instant game

IWG to launch progressive jackpot e-Instant games

IWG targets North American expansion with Alchemy3 partnership

IWG rolls out integrated e-Instant games with New Hampshire Lottery

IWG rolls out online instant win games with the Virginia Lottery

IWG launches first eInstant game with New Hampshire Lottery

Virginia Lottery prepares for iLottery launch in July

IWG secures e-Instant games deal with New Hampshire Lottery

IWG to develop instant win games based on NetEnt content

Greentube
Sportradar
G2E
Digitain
BTObet
Scientific Games
Wa
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Relax Gaming