China’s Sports and Welfare lotteries saw total sales increase by 24 per cent compared to a year ago to RMB29.10bn (€3.74bn) in April 2021.

Continuing the strong performance in March, Welfare Lottery sales rose by 51 per cent year-on-year to RMB17.94bn, helping to offset a 3 per cent drop in Sports Lottery sales to RMB11.16bn.

For the first four months of 2021, total lottery sales were up 86 per cent at RMB113.63bn, with the comparable period last [...]