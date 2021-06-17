This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Scientific Games upgrades Bremen state lottery retail terminals

17th June 2021 8:40 am GMT
Scientific Games

New York-listed gaming and lottery supplier Scientific Games has agreed a new deal in Germany to upgrade the Bremen state lottery's retail gaming terminals.

The agreement with Bremer Toto-Lotto will see the supplier provide its Wave retail gaming terminals to the lottery, alongside new Symphony Edge terminal software, cloud-based Symphony terminal management system, and software maintenance.

“Moving to more advanced lottery terminals across our network brings us yet another step closer to modernizing the lottery experience with Scientific Games, our trusted, longtime technology provider," said Bremer Toto-Lotto managing director Michael Barth. "We are confident that this is a very positive move that will be well-received by our retailers."

Scientific Games has been a partner of the Bremen state lottery for more than 25 years, providing a range of lottery services such as instant games, a digital lottery subscription program, and a central gaming system.

“As our first Symphony Edge terminal software and Symphony terminal management system customer in Germany, we applaud Bremer Toto-Lotto GmbH on its innovative vision and leadership in Germany toward modernizing the lottery retail experience," said Scientific Games managing director of Germany Matthias Müller.

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed up 1.63 per cent at $75.63 per share in New York Wednesday.

