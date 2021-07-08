IGT secures new VLT deal with Western Canada Lottery

New York-listed gaming supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has won a new contract to provide additional video lottery terminals to provincial lottery operator Western Canada Lottery (WCLC).

The new agreement marks the third time in five years that IGT has been awarded a video lottery terminal (VLT) contract by WCLC following competitive procurement processes.

This latest deal will see IGT provide 700 of its VLTs to the lottery, as well as introduce The Price is Right branded VLT content for the first time in Canada.

“Extending IGT’s relationship with WCLC through the delivery of 700 additional VLT units reinforces the depth of our commitment to the Lottery’s continued growth, and the quality of IGT’s content and cabinet for the Canadian market,” said IGT regional vice president David Flynn.

Founded in 1974, WCLC operates lottery and gaming-related activities for its members, the governments of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, with Yukon, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut participating as associate members.

"IGT's cabinets and content have proven to entertain and engage players throughout the Saskatchewan VLT network since 1993," said WCLC vice president of VLT gaming & operations Eric Karmark. "By adding new IGT VLTs at our gaming venues, we're continuing in our commitment to provide our players an enjoyable gaming experience by offering popular themes on a modern platform."

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) closed 2.05 per cent lower at $22.98 per share in New York Wednesday.