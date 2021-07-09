This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

IGT secures instant games Ohio Lottery Commission contract

9th July 2021 9:02 am GMT
IGT

International Game Technology's IGT Global Solutions subsidiary will continue to provide instant games in Ohio under a two-year contract extension with the Ohio Lottery Commission.

IGT has been a print vendor for the Ohio Lottery since 2015, offering popular instant games such as Wheel of Fortune, Double Your Money, Triple 777 Red Hot Slots, Winter Doubler, and Three Stooges.

The contract extension will see IGT continue to provide a range of instant ticket services to the lottery, including game planning and marketing, research and analytics, graphics support, and production and printing through June 30, 2023.

“As a dedicated partner of the Ohio Lottery, IGT delivers high-quality, innovative instant tickets for players,” said IGT chief operating officer Jay Gendron.

“Our top-tier instant ticket games are based on extensive research, game planning, and strategic marketing, and we look forward to delivering fresh game concepts and content over the next two years.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYSE:IGT) closed 2.09 per cent lower at $22.50 per share in New York Thursday.

