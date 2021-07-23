IGT to deploy cashless tech with Washington lottery

New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) is deploying its cashless lottery technology in Washington State.

IGT will deploy the cashless solution to 2,000 self-service vending machines in lottery retailers for the Washington Lottery, enabling players to make purchases using their debit cards on IGT's GameTouch 28, 24, and 20 terminals.

The rollout marks the seventh state where IGT's cashless lottery solution has been deployed.

"IGT has a deep understanding for the growth-driving products and solutions Washington's Lottery needs to help reach its business goals," said IGT chief operating officer Jay Gendron.

"Since our current contract began in 2016, we have worked closely with the Lottery to increase its annual lottery sales by 37 percent, culminating in $950 million in total sales for the most recent fiscal year. We'll continue to support the Lottery in maximizing its funds toward good causes, including the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account which funds educational programs around the state, while delivering entertaining and responsible experiences for its players."

Washington's Lottery director Marcus Glasper added: "Washington's Lottery has relied on IGT's trusted partnership and forward-thinking expertise for more than 25 years. Within that time, IGT has helped us navigate the ever-evolving lottery landscape and provide us with innovative solutions to consistently engage new players. The addition of cashless functionality on self-service machines is another chapter in our development, and allows players to have a flexible, convenient and secure way to purchase their favorite lottery games."

Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) gained 0.64 per cent to close at $20.55 per share in New York Thursday.