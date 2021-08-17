This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Soft2Bet
Hi
Fu

Scientific Games signs new instant games deal with Germany’s Saarland-Sporttoto

17th August 2021 7:44 am GMT
Scientific Games

New York-listed Scientific Games has enhanced its long-running instant games supply deal with Germany state lottery Saarland-Sporttoto.

The new seven-year contract will see Saarland-Sporttoto move to a full instant game partnership in 2022 under the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership (SGEP).

Through the partnership, Scientific Games will provide Saarland-Sporttoto with instant game design and portfolio management services, as well as technology-driven analytics and insights, game manufacturing, advanced logistics, technologies to support inventory management and distribution, and services to retailers throughout the southwest German state.

“We are building upon a trusted, longstanding partnership with Scientific Games by advancing to a full instant game management program that has produced outstanding, sustainable growth for lotteries in Germany and around the world,” said Saarland-Sporttoto co-managing director Peter Jacoby.

Stefan Paulun, who also serves as co-managing director for Saarland-Sporttoto, added: “This strategic business decision will allow us to work together to further grow our instant game category, and to benefit from cost efficiencies.”

Scientific Games currently serves Saarland-Sporttoto through its instant game manufacturing facility in Leeds (UK), and will begin providing predictive ordering and other advanced logistics technologies from its SGEP facility in Bielefeld (Germany) next April.

“We are excited to move to this next era of growth for Saarland-Sporttoto’s instant games with a full management program,” said Matthias Müller, managing director Germany for Scientific Games. “Saarland-Sporttoto is now the fourth German lottery to advance its instant game business strategy and sustainable growth plans by moving to the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership program.”

Scientific Games has been a supplier to Saarland-Sporttoto since 1995 and currently provides the lottery with a central gaming system, retailer point-of-sale technology, instant games and sports betting.

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) closed 0.46 per cent lower at $69.57 per share in New York Monday.

Related Tags
Germany Instant Games Lottery Saarland-Sporttoto Scientific Games
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Scientific Games profits as second quarter revenue climbs to $880m

Gaming shares struggle for growth in July

Scientific Games acquires online slots developer Lightning Box

GI Games Round-up: High 5 Games, Playtech, Scientific Games and more

Scientific Games enters West Virginia iGaming market with BetRivers

Playtech buoyed by strong online growth in first half of 2021

Aspire Global names Quincy Raven as US managing director

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, High 5 Games, Slotmill and more

Playtech and Scientific Games agree global distribution partnership

Scientific Games debuts land-based gaming content in Ukraine

Scientific Games proposes to take over full ownership of SciPlay

Scientific Games now powering FanDuel sportsbook in ten US states

FireKeepers Casino goes online in Michigan with Scientific Games

Ainsworth and Catena Media shares climb high in H1 2021

SciPlay continues casual gaming expansion with Koukoi acquisition

Sportradar
digitain
NeoGames
G2E
Genius Sport
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
NetEnt
Aspire Global
Future Anthem