Scientific Games signs new instant games deal with Germany’s Saarland-Sporttoto

New York-listed Scientific Games has enhanced its long-running instant games supply deal with Germany state lottery Saarland-Sporttoto.

The new seven-year contract will see Saarland-Sporttoto move to a full instant game partnership in 2022 under the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership (SGEP).

Through the partnership, Scientific Games will provide Saarland-Sporttoto with instant game design and portfolio management services, as well as technology-driven analytics and insights, game manufacturing, advanced logistics, technologies to support inventory management and distribution, and services to retailers throughout the southwest German state.

“We are building upon a trusted, longstanding partnership with Scientific Games by advancing to a full instant game management program that has produced outstanding, sustainable growth for lotteries in Germany and around the world,” said Saarland-Sporttoto co-managing director Peter Jacoby.

Stefan Paulun, who also serves as co-managing director for Saarland-Sporttoto, added: “This strategic business decision will allow us to work together to further grow our instant game category, and to benefit from cost efficiencies.”

Scientific Games currently serves Saarland-Sporttoto through its instant game manufacturing facility in Leeds (UK), and will begin providing predictive ordering and other advanced logistics technologies from its SGEP facility in Bielefeld (Germany) next April.

“We are excited to move to this next era of growth for Saarland-Sporttoto’s instant games with a full management program,” said Matthias Müller, managing director Germany for Scientific Games. “Saarland-Sporttoto is now the fourth German lottery to advance its instant game business strategy and sustainable growth plans by moving to the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership program.”

Scientific Games has been a supplier to Saarland-Sporttoto since 1995 and currently provides the lottery with a central gaming system, retailer point-of-sale technology, instant games and sports betting.

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) closed 0.46 per cent lower at $69.57 per share in New York Monday.