NeoGames launches e-Instant progressive jackpot

18th August 2021 9:49 am GMT
NeoGames

New York-listed iLottery supplier NeoGames has launched a multi-game progressive jackpot feature for online instant win games.

The progressive jackpot can be implemented across numerous eInstant games, helping to increase player engagement by offering higher jackpot values.

“We are delighted to introduce the NeoGames Studio multi-game progressive jackpot feature in our eInstant games, providing lotteries with new gaming options that appeal to the mass market,” said NeoGames chief executive Moti Malul.

“This new functionality, with its large jackpots potential and game diversity, is intended to help our customers attract new and existing players.”

The multi-game progressive jackpot will be available across NeoGames’ customer base, which includes the likes of Sazka, Jogos Santa casa, Virginia Lottery and Michigan Lottery.

Shares in NeoGames SARL (NSQ:NGMS) closed 3.75 per cent lower at $40.54 per share in New York Tuesday.

