Scientific Games enters Azerbaijan with 10-year lottery supply deal

New York-listed gaming and lottery supplier Scientific Games has signed a long-term deal to provide its retail and iLottery platform to the Azerbaijan national lottery.

The 10-year agreement will see Scientific Games exclusively supply retail and digital instant games to Azerlotereya, the Azerbaijan national lottery operated by Turkish conglomerate Demirören Group, as well as its AEGIS omni-channel bet management system to deliver iLottery, retail instant games and draw games nationally.

“We are very pleased that the Republic of Azerbaijan chose to put its trust in Demiroren to operate this very important national asset and we will repay that trust by making a significant investment in Azerbaijan along with our trusted partner, Scientific Games,” said Demirören Holding board member Sinan Oktay. “This marks our third consecutive successful investment with their teams and world-leading games and technologies.”

Scientific Games’ platform recently powered the launch of the national sports betting concession in Turkey, in partnership with Demiroren and its joint venture partner Sisal. Since launching in August 2020, the lottery is experiencing record instant game sales across retail and digital channels.

“We are proud to build on our momentum with our successful retail and digital lottery and sports betting programs in Turkey to support Azerbaijan with our trusted partner Demirören,” said Scientific Games lottery group chief executive Pat McHugh.

“We are focused on delivering the industry's most innovative products and technology to maximize proceeds for our lottery customers. We look forward to driving profits for the benefit of the Azerbaijan government and its 10 million citizens.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) closed 0.97 per cent lower at $71.30 per share in New York Thursday.