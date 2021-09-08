Pollard Banknote rolls out eInstant games in Lithuania

Pollard Banknote subsidiary Next Generation Lotteries (NGL) has signed a two-year contract to provide games to Lithuania’s national lottery operator EULOTO.

The contract includes a one-year extension option and sees NGL deliver its portfolio of eInstant games to the lottery’s Perlas.lt site, alongside its cloud-based Remote Gaming Server (RGS).

“We are pleased to offer our innovative eInstant games to yet another European lottery,” said NGL chief executive Hans Vigmostad. “As a company solely focused on lottery, we are committed to providing leading technology, security, and innovative game content to modern lotteries and their players.

“We are proud of how successful NGL eInstants have been with our Nordic lottery customers and we are convinced that they will win over the Lithuanian players too.”

With the addition of EULOTO, NGL now serves four eInstant games customers in Europe.

“We are happy to have chosen NGL to deliver eInstants to EULOTO,” said EULOTO CEO Mantas Lebedžinskas. “We seek to offer our lottery players the latest and most interesting content.

“Our mission is to support sports in Lithuania, and we are confident that adding NGL’s games to our portfolio will help us reach our growth targets for sales and returns to the good causes we support.”

Shares in Pollard Banknote Ltd (TOR:PBL) closed 2.62 per cent higher at CAD$47.74 per share in Toronto Tuesday.