This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Soft2Bet
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming

Pollard Banknote rolls out eInstant games in Lithuania

8th September 2021 9:50 am GMT

Pollard Banknote subsidiary Next Generation Lotteries (NGL) has signed a two-year contract to provide games to Lithuania’s national lottery operator EULOTO.

The contract includes a one-year extension option and sees NGL deliver its portfolio of eInstant games to the lottery’s Perlas.lt site, alongside its cloud-based Remote Gaming Server (RGS).

“We are pleased to offer our innovative eInstant games to yet another European lottery,” said NGL chief executive Hans Vigmostad. “As a company solely focused on lottery, we are committed to providing leading technology, security, and innovative game content to modern lotteries and their players.

“We are proud of how successful NGL eInstants have been with our Nordic lottery customers and we are convinced that they will win over the Lithuanian players too.”

With the addition of EULOTO, NGL now serves four eInstant games customers in Europe.

“We are happy to have chosen NGL to deliver eInstants to EULOTO,” said EULOTO CEO Mantas Lebedžinskas. “We seek to offer our lottery players the latest and most interesting content.

“Our mission is to support sports in Lithuania, and we are confident that adding NGL’s games to our portfolio will help us reach our growth targets for sales and returns to the good causes we support.”

Shares in Pollard Banknote Ltd (TOR:PBL) closed 2.62 per cent higher at CAD$47.74 per share in Toronto Tuesday.

Related Tags
eInstant Games EULOTO iLottery Lithuania Lottery Next Generation Lotteries Perlas.lt Pollard Banknote
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Shareholders delight as gaming shares bounce back in August

Canada’s Alberta province launches first online sportsbook

Gaming shares struggle for growth in July

Pollard Banknote wins new instant tickets deal with Maryland Lottery

Pollard Banknote awarded new Danske Spil instant ticket contract

Ainsworth and Catena Media shares climb high in H1 2021

iLottery drives Pollard Banknote first quarter revenue growth

Pollard Banknote seals instant lottery contract extension in Ontario

theScore out on top as gaming shares climb in Q1 2021

Pollard Banknote seals new scratchcard deal with Idaho Lottery

Shannon DeHaven joins Pollard Banknote as VP of digital engagement

Gaming Innovation Group on top as gaming shares rebound in February

Next Generation Lotteries wins Landbrugslotteriet deal in Denmark

NeoPollard clients in US surpass $2bn in iLottery sales in FY2020

GI DEALS OF THE MONTH: January 2021

Genius Sport
Future Anthem
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
NeoGames
G2E
Red
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming