AGLC awards contract extension to IGT

International Game Technology (IGT) has secured a five-year video lottery contract extension with Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC).

The extended contract runs through to July 2026 and will see IGT upgrade AGLC’s video lottery central system to the latest version of its INTELLIGEN systems software, which includes improved network diagnostics and stability.

AGLC will also receive several iLINK Ultras, IGT's latest retailer site controller with a separate point-of-sale device and logic box, alongside an updated user interface.

"IGT's INTELLIGEN systems software supports the volume, complexity and security of monitoring video lottery terminals throughout Alberta," said IGT gaming chief operating officer Nick Khin.

"As the leader in the regulated video lottery industry with more G2S deployments and specific VLT features than any other vendor, IGT developed its INTELLIGEN system to respond to the unique needs of its customers. AGLC will receive the most advanced updates INTELLIGEN has to offer, allowing them access to quick insight into the status of their entire VLT network.”

