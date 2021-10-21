This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
High 5 Games
NetEnt

Scientific Games awarded five-year Lottery Contract

21st October 2021 9:41 am GMT

The Missouri Lottery has awarded Scientific Games a new five-year contract to serve as its primary instant games and digital loyalty program provider. 

The new contract extends a relationship which dates back to 1986, during which time Scientific Games has helped drive meaningful growth in proceeds for education in the Midwest state and positioned the Lottery as one of the top 20 performing instant game lotteries in the world.

"We are confident in our decision to continue the Missouri Lottery's success with the award of our primary instant game and loyalty program contract to Scientific Games,” said Missouri Lottery executive director May Scheve-Reardon. 

“Our partnership over the decades has led to high-performing Scratchers games and exciting digital experiences with Missourians. Most importantly, our collaboration has helped us generate a total of more than $7 billion for education in our state."

John Schulz, Scientific Games' senior VP, lottery instant products, added: "Our instant products and digital lottery teams are committed to this successful partnership and to serving the Missouri Lottery with unparalleled excellence.

“We are proud that our work across the retail and digital channel has resulted in one of the world's highest performing lotteries, and we look forward to continuing our track record of delivering maximum proceeds for education in Missouri."

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 0.59 per cent higher at $83.95 per share in New York Wednesday.

Related Tags
Instant Games Lottery Missouri Lottery Scientific Games United States
Related Videos
Related Articles

DWG granted licenses in Michigan and Pennsylvania

LOTTO Hessen eyes expansion with new Scientific Games tech partnership

Scientific Games powers Golden Nugget launch in 3 US states

Scientific Games wins Vermont Lottery systems contract

Betfred launches OpenBet-powered retail sportsbook in Louisiana

Scientific Games signs exclusive US content deal with White Hat Studios

Strong third quarter for investors as gaming shares climb 9%

Scientific Games expands cashless gaming solutions with ACS PlayOn acquisition

Scientific Games wins new supply deals with Pennsylvania Lottery

Scientific Games brings in Ted Hase to head up game design

Scientific Games goes live with Nederlandse Loterij’s TOTO brand

Catena Media on top as gaming shares rise in September

Scientific Games unveils new instant game production facility in UK

Endeavor Group to acquire SG’s OpenBet sportsbook business for $1.2bn

Scientific Games appoints Connie James as new finance chief

Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Fast Track
High 5 Games
NetEnt