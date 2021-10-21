Scientific Games awarded five-year Lottery Contract

The Missouri Lottery has awarded Scientific Games a new five-year contract to serve as its primary instant games and digital loyalty program provider.

The new contract extends a relationship which dates back to 1986, during which time Scientific Games has helped drive meaningful growth in proceeds for education in the Midwest state and positioned the Lottery as one of the top 20 performing instant game lotteries in the world.

"We are confident in our decision to continue the Missouri Lottery's success with the award of our primary instant game and loyalty program contract to Scientific Games,” said Missouri Lottery executive director May Scheve-Reardon.

“Our partnership over the decades has led to high-performing Scratchers games and exciting digital experiences with Missourians. Most importantly, our collaboration has helped us generate a total of more than $7 billion for education in our state."

John Schulz, Scientific Games' senior VP, lottery instant products, added: "Our instant products and digital lottery teams are committed to this successful partnership and to serving the Missouri Lottery with unparalleled excellence.

“We are proud that our work across the retail and digital channel has resulted in one of the world's highest performing lotteries, and we look forward to continuing our track record of delivering maximum proceeds for education in Missouri."

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 0.59 per cent higher at $83.95 per share in New York Wednesday.