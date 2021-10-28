This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Inspired enters iLottery market with Loto-Québec

28th October 2021 8:47 am GMT

New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has agreed a deal to launch its first iLottery games with Canadian operator Loto-Québec.

Loto-Québec has been a long-time customer of Inspired and currently offers the company's interactive casino content on its iGaming site, lotoquebec.com. 

Inspired is expected to launch its first new iLottery games, Scarab Treasures and Fruit Drop Scatterdrops, in 2022. 

"We see our entry into the iLottery market, with Loto-Québec as our first customer, as an important strategic step for our company, which we are very excited about," said Inspired president and chief operating officer Brooks Pierce. 

"Our management team has extensive experience in the global lottery market, which is estimated to be over $300 billion, and we view iLottery as a significant potential growth opportunity, poised to see higher adoption by lotteries worldwide.”

Loto-Québec director of lottery products & development, Anne-Marie Voyer, added: "Inspired's online casino content has proven popular with our customers and we are glad to be their first customer in the iLottery market. 

"We are looking forward to collaborating with Inspired to feature some of our successful retail brands in their digital lottery games."

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NSQ:INSE) closed 5.02 per cent lower at $13.81 per share in New York Wednesday, less than 10 per cent off their 52-week high.

