NeoGames signs Milli Piyango deal to take iLottery portfolio into Turkey

New York-listed lottery games provider NeoGames has agreed a deal to provide its iLottery content in Turkey with Sisal Şans’ Milli Piyango.

The agreement will allow games from NeoGames Studio to be rolled out to players across the country, including popular instant win titles such as VIP Platinum, Fruity Cubes, Enchanted Winnings and Treetop Treasures, with further NeoGames titles to be added over the coming months.

“NeoGames has a wide portfolio of exciting and innovative games and extensive industry experience, which is a perfect fit for our commitment to providing our customers with quality and award-winning experiences,” said Sisal Sans CEO Selim Ergun. “Sisal has enjoyed a long-term strategic partnership with NeoGames for more than 10 years, and they’ve helped us to create a successful instant games category in Italy.

“We are looking forward to collaborating even further with NeoGames as we enrich our gaming site and our systems in Turkey with NeoGames’ games and technology.”

NeoGames CEO Moti Malul commented: “This is a superb opportunity to enrich our footprint within the European market and to continue building a long-term relationship with Sisal Şans, a market leader in Turkey.

“We share a common goal to create unique and exciting online gaming experiences and we hope that the addition of our titles to the lottery’s offerings will help draw in new audiences and support their customer acquisition strategy.”

Shares in Neogames SARL (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 6.29 per cent higher at $28.06 per share in New York Wednesday.