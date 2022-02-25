IGT extends Missouri Lottery partnership

International Game Technology subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, has signed a three-year contract extension with the Missouri Lottery.

The contract, which now runs until June 2025, will see IGT deploy 175 new cashless self-service vending machines for the Missouri Lottery, and support the launch of its proprietary Cash Pop draw game.

"The Missouri Lottery has trusted IGT and its industry-leading innovations to help responsibly grow our sales and fund public education in the state for more than 30 years," said Missouri Lottery executive director May Scheve Reardon. "Including Cash Pop in our game portfolio is the latest example of how IGT has continually guided us through the evolving lottery industry.

“This exciting new game will allow our players to customise their game play for personalised experiences unlike any other on the market. Additionally, expanding our retailer base with IGT's GameTouch 28 vending machines will provide more convenience to our players."

IGT chief operating officer for Global Lottery, Jay Gendron, added: "IGT applauds the Missouri Lottery for its continued forward-looking approach to ensure its players have access to the most entertaining lottery products and games. IGT’s cashless GameTouch vending machines and patented Cash Pop game are best-in-class solutions that draw upon our decades of industry leadership and are designed for the next generation of players. We look forward to helping the Lottery continue to maximise its funds toward public education over the next few years."

IGT has served as the primary lottery technology supplier to the Missouri Lottery since 1991. In addition to self-service lottery vending machines and Cash Pop, IGT provides the Lottery with its central system, retail terminals and equipment, instant tickets and field services.

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYSE:IGT) closed 1.04 per cent higher at $29.05 per share in New York Thursday.