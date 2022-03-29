This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Scientific Games extends Mattel lottery licensing contract

29th March 2022 9:07 am GMT

Leading lottery supplier Scientific Games has extended its licensing agreement with toy maker Mattel to continue developing games based on popular Mattel brands.

The three-year contract extension allows Scientific Games to continue delivering Mattel titles to lottery operators, with the current portfolio of Mattel branded games including Magic 8 Ball, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Uno, and Scrabble.

The twenty-year relationship between the two has produced more than 80 lottery games to date, with the titles distributed in Canada, the United States, and a number of international markets.

Scientific Games said that it plans to expand the use of the Mattel brands in the rapidly growing Fast Play and digital game categories.

“Scientific Games is thrilled to continue offering exciting products to lottery players featuring these four beloved Mattel brands,” said Liz Johnson, director of lottery licensed properties at Scientific Games.

“Two incredible decades working with Mattel have provided our game innovators with a deep understanding of their brands and the opportunity to truly bring their games to life. We are committed to continuing the Mattel entertainment experience, and inspired to create new retail and digital lottery games with these properties in the coming years.”

The licensing rights allow Scientific Games to feature the classic Mattel brands across multiple lottery products including instant scratch, pull tab, draw-based and Fast Play games sold at retail, as well as digital lottery games sold online.

