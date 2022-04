Athens-listed lottery and gaming solutions provider Intralot has secured a five-year extension to continue powering the Wyoming Lottery.

The company’s US subsidiary Intralot Inc has been working with the lottery since the launch of WyoLotto in 2014, with the new deal continuing the partnership until August 2029.

“We take our responsibilities seriously at the Wyoming Lottery Corporation,” said Wyoming Lottery Corporation CEO Jon Clontz. “Our selection of a gaming vendor is of extreme importance and is at [...]