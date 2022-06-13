Pollard Banknote launches omni-channel PAC-MAN game in Michigan

Toronto-listed lottery provider Pollard Banknote has launched a new omni-channel PAC-MAN game for the Michigan Lottery.

The game has been rolled out across the lottery’s retail and online channels and includes an instant ticket, pull-tab ticket, and online instant game, all of which feature the iconic pellet-eating character.

The $2 instant ticket, $1 pull-tab game, and online instant game have been launched under license from Bandai Namco Entertainment America, exclusively through Pollard Banknote as part of its Retro Collection of recognizable retro brands.

“The Michigan Lottery's decision to launch an omni-channel PAC-MAN program leverages a well-known brand that provides players with a multifaceted play experience, maximizing engagement across all Lottery channels,” said Pollard Banknote senior director of sales and marketing Donna Preziotti.

“With a fulsome marketing campaign that includes point of sale and digital advertisements, we are confident that this program will resonate with players and will be a welcome addition to the Michigan Lottery's existing portfolio of successful instant tickets, pull-tabs, and online instant games.”

Shares in Pollard Banknote Ltd (TOR:PBL) closed 0.89 per cent lower at CAD$23.28 per share in Toronto Friday.