This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Evolution

Pollard Banknote launches omni-channel PAC-MAN game in Michigan

13th June 2022 10:56 am GMT

Toronto-listed lottery provider Pollard Banknote has launched a new omni-channel PAC-MAN game for the Michigan Lottery.

The game has been rolled out across the lottery’s retail and online channels and includes an instant ticket, pull-tab ticket, and online instant game, all of which feature the iconic pellet-eating character.

The $2 instant ticket, $1 pull-tab game, and online instant game have been launched under license from Bandai Namco Entertainment America, exclusively through Pollard Banknote as part of its Retro Collection of recognizable retro brands.

“The Michigan Lottery's decision to launch an omni-channel PAC-MAN program leverages a well-known brand that provides players with a multifaceted play experience, maximizing engagement across all Lottery channels,” said Pollard Banknote senior director of sales and marketing Donna Preziotti.

“With a fulsome marketing campaign that includes point of sale and digital advertisements, we are confident that this program will resonate with players and will be a welcome addition to the Michigan Lottery's existing portfolio of successful instant tickets, pull-tabs, and online instant games.”

Shares in Pollard Banknote Ltd (TOR:PBL) closed 0.89 per cent lower at CAD$23.28 per share in Toronto Friday.

Related Tags
iLottery Lottery Michigan Lottery Pollard Banknote United States
Related Videos
Related Articles

Acquisition expenses push NeoGames into loss in Q1

M&A and post-Covid return powers record numbers

Strong year for Pollard Banknote as revenue grows to CAD$459.0m

NeoGames narrows net loss in 2021

NeoPollard signs content supply deal in Canada with ALC

Investor gloom as gaming shares slump in November

Minnesota Lottery partners Pollard Banknote for new mobile app

Pollard Banknote shares slump after tough third quarter

Gambling.com and Playtech lead share price growth in October

Strong third quarter for investors as gaming shares climb 9%

Catena Media on top as gaming shares rise in September

Pollard Banknote rolls out eInstant games in Lithuania

Shareholders delight as gaming shares bounce back in August

Canada’s Alberta province launches first online sportsbook

Gaming shares struggle for growth in July

BRAGG Gaming
Relax Gaming
Uplatform
Aspire Global
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Delasport
Digitain
Evolution