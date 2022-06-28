NeoGames expands into Brazil with landmark Intralot do Brasil deal

New York-listed lottery and gaming supplier NeoGames has secured a landmark agreement with Intralot do Brasil to launch iLottery and online sports betting services in Brazil’s second largest state.

The multi-year turnkey deal marks NeoGames’ entrance into the Brazilian market and will see the supplier provide its services to Intralot do Brasil, which has operated Loteria Mineira for over a decade.

The new digital solution is expected to build on the existing retail lottery and digital keno program in the Brazilian state.

NeoGames will provide Intralot do Brasil with its NeoSphere platform, a variety of eInstant games from the NeoGames Studio, as well as a complete online sports betting solution from newly acquired Aspire Global’s BtoBet, all of which will be customized for the Brazilian market.

“Working with the professional team at Intralot do Brasil, we are truly excited to support the goals of Loteria Mineira,” said NeoGames CEO Moti Malul. “By delivering our industry leading platform, comprehensive player-focused services, and market-proven games, as well as leveraging our advanced online sports betting solutions BtoBet, we are beginning to demonstrate one of the key strategic benefits for our recent acquisition of Aspire Global.

“By early next year, we will provide online lottery and sports betting players in Minas Gerais with an exceptional online gaming experience. We hope to serve as a strong partner to Intralot do Brasil in helping them achieve continued success in Minas Gerais, while simultaneously supporting our near and long-term objectives in Brazil and throughout Latin America.”

Intralot do Brasil is owned by SAGA Business Intelligence, which acquired the local company and operations from Intralot in 2021.

“As a leader in the Brazilian Lottery market, we are delighted to join forces with NeoGames in a partnership that is intended to provide our players with a comprehensive digital program that will expand and enhance our content and services offerings in Minas Gerais to new and exciting areas, such as online instant games and online sports betting,” said Saga Consultoria and Intralot do Brasil CEO and owner Sérgio Alvarenga.

“The new modalities and investments in technology are also part of the expansion plan for new states and federal licenses. NeoGames is one of the most experienced and innovative iLottery providers in the market and we are confident that this partnership will drive our lottery forward.”

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) were trading 4.92 per cent higher at $16.00 per share in New York Tuesday following the announcement.