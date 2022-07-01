EveryMatrix selected as online provider for the National Lottery of Malta

iGaming solutions provider EveryMatrix is entering the lottery market through a deal to supply online games to the Maltese National Lottery.

The Maltese National Lottery is powered by International Game Technology (IGT), with EveryMatrix providing online games to the operator through the integration of its CasinoEngine solution with the IGT platform.

“We are very proud to be able to support National Lottery plc in this way,” said EveryMatrix Group CEO Ebbe Groes. “We believe the benefits delivered by our system will enable the national lottery to safely channel Maltese players away from illegal or abusive secondary lotteries. The integration of the world's no. 1 lottery system provider speaks volumes about the performance of our platform.”

National Lottery CCO Franco DeGabriele commented: “After 18 years since the privatisation of the national lottery of Malta in 2004, the lottery will be operated for the first time by a wholly-owned Maltese company, whose mission is to provide the market with a service that is local, innovative and of the highest levels of quality.

“We will invest in the systems to ensure the service offered meets the highest standards and is built on the most rigorous compliance frameworks. Our digital innovation will put Malta on the global map, and we will work closely with the authorities to eradicate all forms of lottery abuse.”