Scientific Games awarded five-year Loto-Québec contract

20th July 2022 10:34 am GMT

Scientific Games has been awarded a new five-year contract to design and produce an expanded range of instant scratch games for Loto-Québec.

Continuing a relationship that dates back more than 50 years, the new contract will see Scientific Games produce an expanded range of scratch games for the Canadian lottery operator from its state of the art production facility in Quebec.

“Scientific Games is a longstanding Loto-Québec business partner and employer in Québec,” said Isabelle Jean, executive vice-president and chief operating officer of Lotteries at Loto-Québec. “The company's leaders understand what we are trying to accomplish by creating new, exciting instant game entertainment for our players. They also support us in creating greener scratch games to reduce our environmental footprint.”

Scientific Games has produced more than 4,500 instant games for Loto-Québec at the Quebec facility, which also produces games for lotteries in the U.S., France, Hungary, Australia and other countries.

“We have made a significant investment in production technologies at our Montreal facility to innovate new games for the enjoyment of Québec players and support the lottery in its mission,” said John Schulz, Americas & Global instant products president at Scientific Games. 

“With five instant game production facilities on four continents, our global scale allows us to support Loto-Québec and all of our customers with unparalleled game production capacity and distribution solutions that make Scientific Games the lottery business partner of choice.”

