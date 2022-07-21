Scientific Games wins long-term deal with Ecuador National Lottery

New York-listed lottery supplier Scientific Games has secured a new ten-year contract to provide a range of lottery services to the Ecuador National Lottery.

The agreement with will see the supplier provide Lotería Nacional de Ecuador with instant games, lottery systems, retail technology, and a draw-based lottery game system that will see the launch of electronic draw games in Ecuador for the first time.

“We are very pleased to extend our excellent relationship with Scientific Games through an instant game contract that includes new technology and enables us to launch a new mode of instant and draw-based lottery games for the enjoyment of our players, and ultimately generate more funds to support our causes in Ecuador,” said Jorge Medina, general manager of Lotería Nacional de Ecuador.

Revenue generated from the sale of Lotería Nacional's instant and draw games will benefit Junta de Beneficencia de Guayaquil, a non-profit organization in Ecuador founded in 1888 for health, education and social protection.

“We are honored to expand our 20-year relationship with Lotería Nacional de Ecuador with our world-leading instant game services, and by launching electronic draw games for the very first time in Ecuador,” said Scientific Games president of Americas and global instant products John Schulz.

“Drawing upon our global experience with national lotteries, our goal is to support the Lottery's retailer network expansion with our patented technologies to drive more profits for Junta de Beneficencia de Guayaquil's social work.”

Lotería Nacional's new agreement with Scientific Games also includes business intelligence software, as well as an instant game management system that streamlines game inventory control and logistics.