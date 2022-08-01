Illinois Lottery player scoops $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot

The Illinois Lottery is advising players to check their tickets after one of the tickets sold in the state scooped Friday’s $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot.

The win marks the largest prize in the history of the Illinois Lottery and the second largest Mega Millions jackpot after 2018's $1.54bn prize.

“We have not heard from the winner yet,” said Illinois Lottery director Harold Mays following the draw. “We don’t know whether or not they’re aware they’ve won this incredible prize. So we’re telling all of our players - check your tickets.

“Millions of people across the country had tickets for the draw. We’re thrilled that an Illinois Lottery player won this prize, and that one of our local retailers sold the winning ticket - meaning they get a cash bonus of $500,000.”

The Illinois Lottery advised the winner to sign the back of the ticket, seek professional and legal advice, then make an appointment with the Lottery to claim their prize.

The winner can claim the prize within the next 12 months, although the ability to choose between the cash option or annual payments expires 60 days after the draw.

Approximately 23 cents of every dollar spent on the lottery is returned to education and good causes in the state.