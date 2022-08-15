Pollard Banknote wins new Minnesota Lottery supply deal

Toronto-listed lottery provider Pollard Banknote has been awarded a contract by the Minnesota State Lottery to provide Scratch Game printing and related services.

Pollard Banknote will provide at least 70 per cent of the state lottery’s scratch games each year under the initial four year contract, which is valued approximately $28m.

Pollard Banknote has worked with the Minnesota Lottery since 2007.

“We are very excited to extend our strong partnership with Pollard Banknote,” said Minnesota Lottery executive director Adam Prock. “Throughout our time working together, the company’s expertise has helped us to maximise revenue in support of programs that benefit all Minnesotans. We are pleased that this agreement will allow us to continue to collaborate and bring engaging scratch games to our players.”

Byron Peterson, Pollard Banknote senior director of sales and marketing added: “We are thrilled that the Minnesota Lottery has once again chosen us to be their primary partner for scratch games and related services. Having served as the Lottery’s primary scratch games partner for over a decade, we have worked to provide players across Minnesota with best-in-class scratch games and retail initiatives that foster engagement and growth. We are excited to continue our partnership with the Lottery to deliver exciting products that create memorable experiences, ultimately benefitting residents throughout the State.”

