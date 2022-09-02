This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming

IGT agrees four-year New York Lottery contract extension

2nd September 2022 10:52 am GMT
IGT

New York-listed gaming and lottery supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has signed a four-year contract extension to continue as the primary technology supplier for the New York Lottery.

The agreement with subsidiary IGT Global Solutions Corporation extends the current contract until August 2026.

As part of the extension, IGT will launch a new claims and payments system, while continuing to provide the New York Lottery with its lottery central system and related technology.

Additional services include retailer training, field services, call centre support, instant ticket warehousing and distribution, and upgrades to the lottery's infrastructure.

“IGT has built a trusted partnership with the New York Lottery since 1986," said IGT chief operating officer of global lottery Jay Gendron. “For more than 35 years, we have worked collaboratively with the Lottery to deliver world-class, innovative solutions for retailers and players alike.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) closed 2.68 per cent lower at $17.46 per share in New York Thursday.

Related Tags
IGT Lottery New York New York Lottery United States
Related Videos
Related Articles

Caesars Entertainment names Matt Sunderland as SVP of iGaming

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring NetEnt, Endorphina, Evoplay and more

IGT and DoubleDown Interactive agree $415m settlement

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Lightning Box, Nolimit City, SoftSwiss and more

IGT wins lottery terminal contract in Portugal

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Betsoft Gaming and more

IGT and Nisqually Red Wind Casino team up for sports betting

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Evolution, Play’n GO and more

IGT revenue falls to $1.02bn in second quarter

Italy’s Lottomatica swings to profit as first half revenue soars to €806.2m

GI Games Round-up featuring: Red Tiger, Amusnet Interactive, Yggdrasil and more

IGT signs 4th US iLottery deal with Michigan Lottery tie-up

UK National Lottery licence process suspended as Gambling Act white paper said to be delayed

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Spin Games, Wizard Games and more

EveryMatrix selected as online provider for the National Lottery of Malta

Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming