IGT agrees four-year New York Lottery contract extension

New York-listed gaming and lottery supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has signed a four-year contract extension to continue as the primary technology supplier for the New York Lottery.

The agreement with subsidiary IGT Global Solutions Corporation extends the current contract until August 2026.

As part of the extension, IGT will launch a new claims and payments system, while continuing to provide the New York Lottery with its lottery central system and related technology.

Additional services include retailer training, field services, call centre support, instant ticket warehousing and distribution, and upgrades to the lottery's infrastructure.

“IGT has built a trusted partnership with the New York Lottery since 1986," said IGT chief operating officer of global lottery Jay Gendron. “For more than 35 years, we have worked collaboratively with the Lottery to deliver world-class, innovative solutions for retailers and players alike.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) closed 2.68 per cent lower at $17.46 per share in New York Thursday.