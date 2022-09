Lottery supplier NeoPollard Interactive (NPi) has lauded the performance of the North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL) after online draw game sales rose by 26 per cent during its 2022 fiscal year.

The NCEL recorded strong growth from its NPi-powered iLottery offering, with $81.7m generated from online draw games including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lucky For Life and Carolina Cash 5.

Online draw-based games now represent 20 per cent of the lottery's total draw game sales, with three-quarters of the online purchases (76 [...]