Scientific Games to provide new gaming system in Latvia for Latvijas Loto

Lottery supplier Scientific Games has secured a new long-term contract to provide its gaming systems technology to Latvia's National Lottery operator Latvijas Loto.

Scientific Games has worked with the lottery for the past 20 years, and will provide its new technology as part of a plan to drive responsible growth and funding to benefit the Latvian state, as well as other programs for Latvian children, youth education and sports.

The new lottery system will be rolled out in spring next year, and will see Latvijas Loto expand its retailer points-of-sale network by 50 per cent across Latvia.

“After a thorough evaluation, Latvijas Loto chose to modernise our systems technology with Scientific Games so that we may continue to deliver outstanding player experiences and meet our growth potential,” said Latvijas Loto chairman of the board Edgars Lediņš. “We look forward to the efficiencies this technology advancement will bring to our entire operation, and our retailers will be delighted with the new terminals and support they will receive.”

The agreement will see Scientific Games provide Latvijas Loto with its AEGIS open architecture enterprise gaming system, and WAVE X retailer point-of-sale terminals, as well as support and maintenance services.

“Scientific Games is honoured by the longstanding partnership and trust Latvijas Loto has placed in our company, our people and our products to support its mission of responsibly maximising growth over the next 10 years," said Scientific Games CEO Pat McHugh.

"Our relentless commitment to innovation and alignment with our lottery customers’ growth plans has positioned Scientific Games as the lottery industry’s leading systems technology provider in Europe and the fastest growing in the US.”