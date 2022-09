Flutter Entertainment-owned Sisal is continuing its international expansion after winning a tender for the management of sports betting and lottery games in Tunisia.

The ten-year contract will see Sisal manage games organized by Promosport, the sports betting administration of Tunisia’s Ministry of Youth and Sports.

This includes a complete portfolio of products, consisting of sports betting, numerical games, instant lotteries and online games, which will be distributed across an extensive network of retail outlets and online.

“Obtaining the [...]