IWG expands Atlantic Lottery deal to include retail scratch and Pull-Tabs

Online lottery games provider Instant Win Gaming (IWG) has expanded its partnership with Canada’s Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC) to include eInstant games in the retail sector.

The new omnichannel deal will see select IWG eInstant games redeveloped as retail instant tickets and pull-tabs, with Super Cash Buster the first IWG title to be developed as a printed game by ALC’s retail instant game supplier Scientific Games.

ALC has also recently launched a pull-tab version of IWG’s Prospector’s Gold eInstant title.

“Thank you ALC for this latest opportunity. Over the past 20 years, it has been common for our lottery partners to ask us to create eInstants that match already popular printed games,” said IWG chief executive Rhydian Fisher.

“Now it’s equally common for our lottery partners to ask their printed game suppliers to develop games that incorporate proven IWG brands. We are thrilled to see our themes and mechanics convert into very successful retail games.”

ALC director of iGaming, Robert Lalonde, commented: “Atlantic Lottery is excited to develop new omnichannel games with IWG. ALC players do not see retail lottery and iLottery as different products, but rather as different sales channels. Thank you IWG for helping with our continued efforts to integrate our online and retails channels.”