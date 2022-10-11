This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Scientific Games extends Deal Or No Deal licensing rights

11th October 2022 8:37 am GMT

Lottery supplier Scientific Games has extended its long-standing partnership with FL Entertainment’s Banijay Brands to develop instant scratch and digital lottery games based on the popular Deal Or No Deal TV gameshow.

The licensing rights cover 24 territories across the world and include recently launched Deal Or No Deal-branded lottery games in Canada, France, New Zealand and the United States.

The new agreement includes these markets, with the addition of Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Lithuania, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Scientific Games’ long-running partnership with Banijay Brands and Deal Or No Deal currently spans 16 years, with more than 110 lottery games developed to date.

“Banijay is home to some of the most recognizable brands on the planet, and we only work with the best partners to grow our IP beyond the screen,” said Banijay Brands commercial director Lex Scott. “Scientific Games has long been a trusted collaborator for us, and the creative and innovative way it works with Deal Or No Deal proves incredibly popular around the world.”

Kyle Rogers, vice president of North American instant products for Scientific Games, commented: “Working with the iconic Deal Or No Deal TV gameshow brand to create the global lottery industry’s first linked instant game was just the beginning of Scientific Games’ successful journey with our Linked Games products.

“And now we look forward to a bright future for the brand in the lottery sector, particularly as retail and digital lottery channels converge. Deal Or No Deal is the perfect brand for that path.”

