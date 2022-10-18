This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
FDJ Gaming Solutions seals Loterie Romande iLottery deal

18th October 2022 7:54 am GMT
Switzerland

FDJ Gaming Solutions has agreed an exclusive deal to roll out its iLottery content with Switzerland’s Loterie Suisse Romande.

FDJ Gaming Solutions will deliver the games through its Interactive Factory platform, which is already used by the Lotteries Entertainment and Innovation Alliance (LEIA), the joint venture established by Norsk Tipping, Svenska Spel, Danske Spil, Veikkaus and FDJ.

“We have selected FDJ Gaming Solutions for their unique capacity to port our large game portfolio in a short period of time and to get exclusive content to support the growth of our online business,” said Loterie Suisse Romande CEO Jean-Luc Moner-Banet. “We are excited that we are joining a growing number of lotteries sharing the goal to foster open innovation, strengthen market position and boost digital growth in their domestic market.”

FDJ executive vice president Xavier Etienne commented: “Our clients benefit from an attractive marketplace delivering competitive and high-quality portfolios of games and a unique ecosystem driving innovation.

“Interactive Factory is the perfect place for lotteries to pool stakes and boost progressive jackpots or develop multi-jurisdictional games. Each time a new lottery connects, the value we deliver to each of our client increases dramatically.”

