Scientific Games extends Idaho Lottery instant scratch game contract

New York-listed lottery supplier Scientific Games has extended its instant scratch game contract with the Idaho Lottery.

The extension will enable Idaho Lottery players to enjoy more games and popular licensed brands from Scientific Games’ portfolio, including Monopoly, Slingo, and The Wizard of Oz.

“We are excited to continue our success with game innovation together and look forward to working with Scientific Games to expand our Idaho Lottery Scratch Game offering and ultimately drive more funding for education in our state,” said Idaho Lottery executive director Jeff Anderson.

The lottery will continue to collaborate with Scientific Games on game design and planning, including titles such as Sapphire 7s and Million Dollar Blowout, which were two of the supplier’s top grossing games during the lottery’s 2022 fiscal year.

“We have a strong, innovative partnership with the Idaho Lottery and will continue to deliver high-performing scratch games for the enjoyment of players and the benefit of education in Idaho,” said Scientific Games president of Americas and global instant products John Schulz.