Scientific Games extends Scratch’N Win games deal with Atlantic Lottery

Lottery supplier Scientific Games has agreed a new five-year extension to continue serving as the primary instant game partner for the Atlantic Lottery.

The deal will enable the company to continue to bring its Scratch’N Win games to Atlantic Lottery players in the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Under the terms of the agreement, Atlantic Lottery may extend the partnership for up to five additional years.

“Scientific Games has solidified its long-time partnership with Atlantic Lottery, delivering strong and responsible sales growth for our Scratch’N Win products and topping our previous year by 9.8 per cent,” said Maureen Wojick, vice president of lottery and living lab for Atlantic Lottery. “We are focused on using the company’s analytics and insights to create a Scratch’N Win game portfolio that continues to drive performance while entertaining our players with exciting games.”

In addition to Scratch’N Win games, Scientific Games supplies and operates the Atlantic Lottery’s integrated central gaming and iLottery system that serves draw, instant win, sports betting, iCasino, and digital instant game content across retail and digital channels.

The supplier also provides retail technology (including PlayCentral HD player self-service kiosks in New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a player account management system and subscription services.

Earlier this year, the Atlantic Lottery launched a retail modernization project with Scientific Games featuring upgraded point-of-sale technology across its network of nearly 3,000 retailers.

“Working with a primary instant games partner that uses analytics and insights to support continued growth across the entire game portfolio is a strong business approach,” said John Schulz, president of Americas & global instant products for Scientific Games. “We are honored to continue our good work together to entertain Atlantic Lottery players in New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.”

Scientific Games has been working with the Atlantic Lottery since 1983.