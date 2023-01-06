bet365 partners SIS for new live lottery product

bet365 has expanded its online lottery offering with the launch of a new live lottery product from Sports Information Services (SIS).

Developed by SIS-owned live numbers provider 49’s, Lotto365 delivers a live draw every five minutes, 23 hours every day, created and streamed from SIS’ broadcast studios in Milton Keynes in the United Kingdom.

The ‘pick five from 36’ format provides players with the chance to win up to £100,000 from a £1 stake when all five numbers are correctly drawn.

In addition, the live product enable customers to bet on markets such as the colours of balls drawn, which are yellow, white, and green - in-line with bet365’s existing branding, as well as odd/even numbers.

The launch comes after the operator recently became the first brand to stream 49’s fixed-odds live numbers product online.

“We are very pleased to be partnering with bet365 to deliver this exciting new project,” said SIS head of product proposition Jessica Mills. “Our 49’s product team have worked very hard to support the creation and development of Lotto365.

“The launch of Lotto365 is testament to the outstanding reputation and heritage of our 49’s product portfolio, which has been delivering high quality and reliable live numbers draws for over 25 years. It’s been a real team effort with bet365 throughout this project and we’re confident that the product will attract a wider audience of players.”

A bet365 spokesperson said: “Lotto365 reaffirms our commitment to investing in a high-quality lottery portfolio. It’s a key product for many bettors within the bet365 group, and this new offering will be highly appealing.

“SIS and 49’s have a long history of producing best-in-class lottery content and SIS were the partner of choice to support the development of Lotto365.”