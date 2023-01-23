Pollard Banknote agrees North Carolina Education Lottery deal

Toronto-listed lottery supplier Pollard Banknote has been awarded a new contract to provide digital support and related services to the North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL).

The contract was awarded under a competitive procurement process which initially runs until October 2025 and can be renewed in one-year increments for up to three additional years.

The agreement expands Pollard Banknote's decade-long relationship with the NCEL, under which the company provides an iLottery solution through its NeoPollard Interactive joint venture with NeoGames, as well as a fully integrated omnichannel player engagement and loyalty program, scratch-off tickets and related marketing support.

The scope of the new contract is primarily focused on providing analysis and insight of online traffic patterns across channels, with Pollard Banknote to identify content and cross-sell opportunities that improve player engagement, accelerate conversions, and enhance player loyalty.

“We wanted a partner with the proven know-how to play a pivotal role in our lottery's future by fortifying our digital assets within this highly specialized space,” said North Carolina Education Lottery executive director Mark Michalko. “Pollard Banknote's leadership can help us responsibly grow sales to benefit statewide education initiatives by presenting innovative multichannel solutions, optimizing for high-quality searches, and providing exceptional digital support and services.”

Pollard Banknote vice president of digital engagement, Shannon DeHaven, commented: “Pollard Banknote is dedicated to improving the digital player experience in all areas. Recognizing this as a key strategic focus, we have invested heavily in enhancing our expertise in the field by attracting the best and brightest talent in the industry to make us the ideal partner for lotteries that are increasingly reliant on this type of specialized support to grow sales.

“We look forward to collaborating with the NCEL to establish a sophisticated strategy that vastly improves the customer journey across its digital channels, which will meaningfully enrich the user experience and ultimately affect revenue.”

Shares in Pollard Banknote Ltd (TOR:PBL) closed 1.56 per cent higher at CAD$18.28 per share in Toronto Friday.