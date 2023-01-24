Allwyn names new Camelot team as Gambling Commission approves acquisition

Camelot UK Lotteries will be led by a new management team and board of directors following its acquisition by Allwyn, the next operator of the UK National Lottery.

Allwyn’s proposed acquisition of Camelot UK Lotteries has now been approved by the Gambling Commission, paving the way for a smooth transition as Allwyn becomes the operator of the National Lottery under the fourth national lottery licence from February 2024.

“Today marks an important milestone in our journey to become the operator of The National Lottery,” said Robert Chvátal, CEO of Allwyn Group and interim CEO of Allwyn UK. “Acquiring Camelot will help ensure a smooth transition from the third to the fourth licence, while bringing together the collective expertise and technical know-how of two highly experienced lottery operators.”

Upon closing of the transaction, Camelot chairman Sir Hugh Robertson and chief executive Nigel Railton will both step down, as will executive director Matt Ridsdale.

“It’s been an enormous privilege to have been Camelot’s Chairman,” Sir Robertson said. “I would particularly like to thank Nigel for his amazing contribution to Camelot during his 24 years with the organisation and, in particular, for leading the UK business to deliver record performances during his time as CEO. I would like to wish all my colleagues at Camelot all the best for the future.”

“I am so proud of what we at Camelot have achieved since launching The National Lottery and, in particular, the successes since I took over as CEO,” said Railton. “I believe we can say with confidence that we delivered on the commitments we made at the time of the strategic review in 2017, and that the plan that we built and executed together has delivered far in excess of what we had forecast.

“The UK National Lottery is in its best-ever shape as we work on the transition to Allwyn UK and I would like to thank my colleagues at Camelot for all they have done, and will continue to do, to ensure the UK continues to have a thriving and healthy National Lottery,” Railton added. “I would like to wish everyone at Camelot and Allwyn all the best for the future.”

Allwyn UK chairman Sir Keith Mills is expected to be appointed as the new chair at closing of the transaction, subject to regulatory approvals. He will work alongside Clare Swindell and Neil Brocklehurst, currently Camelot’s chief financial officer and commercial director, respectively, who will become co-chief executives.

“I would like to thank Sir Hugh and Nigel for their contribution to the success of The National Lottery,” Chvátal concluded. “I am delighted to appoint Clare and Neil as co-chief executives, both of whom have enormous experience in the operation of Camelot and The National Lottery.”