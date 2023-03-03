Scientific Games unveils new instant scratch games for North American lotteries

Scientific Games is set to launch its new Dimension instant scratch game products with a number of North American lotteries.

The Dimension technology was first developed by innovation teams at the company’s facility in Leeds, UK, to produce strategically enhanced games for European lotteries.

These lottery instant scratch games feature a holographic-like effect and are set to go live with the Colorado Lottery, New Mexico Lottery and South Carolina Education Lottery later this year.

The Dimension technology produces holographic-like patterns on instant scratch games, including the popular Cracked Ice and Stella games. A Scientific Games exclusive, Spheric Lens is the newest three-dimensional pattern that creates depth and movement at different angle refractions with spherical circles that simultaneously appear above and below the game graphics. Additional patterns are currently under development.

“Scientific Games continues to lead the way in specialty and HD digital printing technology to innovate new lottery games for today’s players,” said John Schulz, president of Americas and Global Instant Products for Scientific Games. “Our global teams adopt trends from inside and outside the industry, exploring what’s next, using analytics, and testing new products with player research groups.

“We’re continuing to advance game innovation through our long-term technology expansion plan so our customers can offer their players the most exciting scratch play experiences in the industry and drive sustainable revenues for lottery good cause funding.”

In recent years, Scientific Games has invested tens of millions of dollars in instant scratch game production technology at its five instant game production facilities around the world, most recently increasing its global capacity by 20 per cent with a new press in Leeds. The company’s annual production capacity is more than 53 billion instant scratch tickets.