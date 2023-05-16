This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BtoBet powers new online sportsbook for Mozambique Lottery

16th May 2023 2:36 pm GMT

NeoGames-owned sports betting supplier BtoBet has launched a new online sportsbook for Mozambique national lottery operator SOJOGO.

Following a multi-year agreement last August, BtoBet is providing its Neuron 3 sportsbook and comprehensive turnkey solution to power Placard.co.mz, a new brand for the Mozambique Lottery, which is operated by Portugal's Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa.

“We are delighted to go live with SOJOGO in Mozambique and we are looking forward in propelling their sports offering thanks to what we truly believe to be a market leading solution,” said BtoBet managing director Dima Reiderman. “BtoBet is rapidly becoming recognised as the sportsbook technology partner of choice for global leaders in the iGaming industry, and we are more determined than ever to work alongside lotteries to deliver quality and robust sports betting products and services.”

SOJOGO general director Alcinda Santiago said: “We look forward to generating exceptional results together, and I am positive that BtoBet’s best-in-class technology and broad expertise will contribute greatly to our success.”

Santa Casa Global manager of Placard.co.mz Pedro Monteiro added: “We are looking forward to offering the widest range of products and markets to our player base, and I am sure that BtoBet will be a great asset to evolve our online and retail offerings.”

Earlier this week, Sydney-listed Aristocrat Leisure announced a deal to acquire NeoGames at a price of $29.50 per share, implying an enterprise value of $1.2 billion.

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) soared by 111.60 per cent to close at $27.17 per share in New York Monday.

