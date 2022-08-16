NeoGames agrees new sportsbook deals in Ethiopia and Mozambique

New York-listed supplier NeoGames has expanded its presence in Africa through new sports betting partnerships with Ethiopian operator UtopBet and Mozambique national lottery operator SOJOGO.

The multi-year partnership with SOJOGO will see NeoGames’ BtoBet subsidiary provide its online and retail sportsbook solution to the Mozambique lottery, which is operated by Santa Casa Global, the global arm of Portugal's Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa.

“BtoBet has a wealth of experience in creating a leading sportsbook product and we look forward to helping SOJOGO deliver exciting sports betting experiences to its players," said NeoGame CEO Moti Malul. "NeoGames has been partnering with Santa Casa in Portugal for more than a decade and we are excited to leverage this close relationship into another market.

"SOJOGO is on a mission to create a premium betting experience in Mozambique, and thanks to BtoBet’s cutting-edge technology we believe that they will be able to deliver a bespoke and localised experience to their players."

BtoBet managing director Dima Reiderman added: “We are delighted to partner with SOJOGO in Mozambique. The agreement is yet another significant validation of the strengths of BtoBet’s competitive sportsbook solutions.

"SOJOGO has ambitious plans to grow its footprint in the local market, and we look forward to helping to unlock those ambitions with the power and flexibility of our premium betting product.”

BtoBet is also set to go live for the first time in Ethiopia after agreeing a new deal with bookmaker UtopBet.

“We are pleased to further strengthen our presence in Africa, by going live in the highly competitive Ethiopian market,” continued Malul. “UtopBet is one of the more well-known brands in the local market and I am pleased that the choice to power their retail and online channels fell on our flexible solutions and services. I am confident that together we will reap excellent results on the long term.”

With BtoBet's launch in the East African country, the supplier will be live in 28 different jurisdictions.

Shares in NeoGames SA (NSQ:NGMS) closed 4.34 per cent higher at $18.27 per share in New York Monday.